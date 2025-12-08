Bank Holidays This Week, December 8 to 14; Check state-wise holidays!

Banks across the country will remain closed on several dates in December, including major occasions like Christmas and New Year’s Eve. In the coming week, customers should prepare for a four-day break in banking services between December 8 and December 14. Knowing the exact dates in advance can help people plan their financial tasks without inconvenience.

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday guidelines, banks remain shut every Sunday along with the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. These weekly restrictions apply nationwide. Apart from these fixed holidays, each state can have additional closures depending on regional festivals and local events. For the next week, the nationwide weekend holidays will account for two of the four days, though some dates will vary from state to state.

Holidays on December 9 and December 12: Where Are Banks Closed?

On Tuesday, December 9, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut. Kerala will observe a public holiday on this day due to the 2025 Local Body Elections. Outside of these two cities, banks across the rest of India will function normally.

Another regional holiday will fall on Friday, December 12, when banks in Meghalaya—specifically in Shillong—will be closed to mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma. Banking operations in other states will continue as usual on this date.

Weekend Closures and State-Wise Holidays

After these regional holidays, banks throughout the country will remain closed on Saturday, December 13, as it is the second Saturday of the month under the RBI’s regular schedule. Like every week, all banks will also be closed on Sunday.

December is a busy month for the banking system, with the RBI listing a total of 18 holidays for December 2025. While some festivals and events apply nationwide—such as Christmas on December 25—many holidays are restricted to specific regions. For this reason, customers are advised to check their local branch schedules before planning any in-person visits.

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