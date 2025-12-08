OTT Releases This Week, Dec 8–14: F1, Superman, Kaantha, 3 Roses S2 & More

A busy week on the OTT front is finally here, with platforms lining up a mix of thrillers, sports dramas, Hollywood blockbusters, regional favorites and fresh web series. From Telugu short films to big-ticket Hollywood releases, here’s a complete look at what you can stream over the next few days.

Real Kashmir Football Club (SonyLIV – December 9)

SonyLIV is set to premiere Real Kashmir Football Club on December 9, 2025. The Hindi sports drama chronicles the inspiring journey of Jammu and Kashmir’s first professional football club. Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul lead the cast, while Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar direct the series. There’s currently no confirmation on a Telugu dubbed version.

Superman (Jio Hotstar – December 11)

James Gunn’s much-awaited Superman finally lands on Indian OTT this week. Streaming on Jio Hotstar from December 11, 2025, the film stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The Telugu-dubbed version will also be available, making it a big treat for regional fans.

Kaantha (Netflix – December 12)

The period drama Kaantha, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati and Samuthirakani, is all set for its OTT debut on Netflix on December 12, 2025. Though the film underperformed at the box office, it hopes for a second innings on streaming. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the Telugu version has been officially confirmed.

3 Roses Season 2 (Aha – December 12)

Aha returns with the second season of the popular Telugu web series 3 Roses on December 12, 2025. Eesha Rebba reprises her role, with Rashi Singh and Kushitha Kallapu joining the new cast. Kiran K Karavalla directs the season, with Maruthi backing the project as showrunner.

F1 (Apple TV – December 12)

Brad Pitt’s high-octane sports drama F1 arrives on Apple TV on December 12, 2025. While no Telugu version is planned, viewers are curious whether the platform will release the film with advanced haptics support for compatible devices.

Saali Mohabbat (ZEE5 – December 12)

Actor Tisca Chopra makes her directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, a Hindi drama-thriller starring Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma and Anurag Kashyap. The film premieres on ZEE5 on December 12, 2025, with no confirmation yet on a Telugu dub.

The Great Shamsuddin Family (Jio Hotstar – December 12)

This Hindi comedy-drama featuring Kritika Kamra, Purab Kohli, Farida Jalal, Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary begins streaming on Jio Hotstar from December 12, 2025. Directed by Anusha Rizvi, the film will not have a Telugu release.

Single Papa (Netflix – December 12)

Netflix wraps up the week with Single Papa, a new Hindi comedy series starring Kunal Kemmu as a struggling single father. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Udhwani and Hitesh Kewalya, the series drops on December 12, 2025. A Telugu version is yet to be announced.

With a packed streaming calendar this week, viewers have no shortage of fresh content across languages and genres. More titles could be added at the last minute, so stay tuned for updates on the latest OTT arrivals.