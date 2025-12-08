December 9 Bank Holiday or not in India?

The actual question many people are asking now is whether the banks will be closed or open on December 9. In general, bank holidays vary with states and may depend upon festivals or regional events; hence, people generally ask for a schedule in advance.

There are no festivals, government notifications, or special occasions falling under the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list for December 9. This indicates that the day is not a bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act or under any state-specific holiday rules.

Consequently, all banks, whether in the public sector or private, will have normal functioning on December 9 in each state. The branches will function according to routine working hours, and the facilities offered, like cash deposits, withdrawals, and customer care-related services, would also remain available.

All digital banking services, including mobile banking, internet banking, and UPI, will also be available all day.

If you have planned any banking work, you can visit your branch without any worry. December 9 is a normal working day throughout the country.

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