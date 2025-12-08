ICAI CA Exams January 2026: Admit Card to Be Released Soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the admit cards for the CA January 2026 session exams soon. Candidates who have registered for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams can download their admit cards from the official ICAI website, (link unavailable), using their login credentials.

Important Details to Note:

The admit card is a mandatory document required for entry to the exam centre.

Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

The admit card will contain important details such as candidate name, roll number, exam centre, and schedule.

How to Download ICAI CA January 2026 Admit Card:

Log in to the official ICAI website, icai.org

Click on the CA January 2026 admit card link.

Enter your login ID and password.

Download and print your admit card.

Expected Release Date:

The admit cards are expected to be released in the coming week, considering the exams are scheduled to begin in the first week of January.

Stay Updated:

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI website for updates on the admit card release and other important exam-related notifications.

Admit Card Details:

The admit card will include:

Candidate name and roll number

Exam name

Exam centre name and address

Candidate photograph and signature

Exam schedule

Reporting time to centre

Instructions for candidates

Also read: Hyderabad Faces Severe Cold Wave as Temperatures Drop to 8.4°C