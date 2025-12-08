Hyderabad Faces Severe Cold Wave as Temperatures Drop to 8.4°C

Telangana is experiencing severe cold-wave conditions as minimum temperatures plummet across the state. Hyderabad recorded a low of 8.4°C at Hyderabad Central University in Serilingampally, while several surrounding areas saw temperatures between 10°C and 12.5°C. Rajendranagar registered 10.1°C, Alwal and BHEL 10.6°C, RC Puram 12.2°C, and Neredmet and Chandanagar both recorded 12.4°C.

Other districts in Telangana experienced even colder conditions, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to 10°C. Sangareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad recorded 6.6°C, Adilabad 6.8°C, Vikarabad 7.8°C, Kamareddy 8.2°C, Nizamabad 8.4°C, and Nirmal 9°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts that minimum temperatures will remain below normal by 3°C to 4°C in isolated pockets over the next 2–3 days. Districts like Adilabad, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, and Nirmal are expected to see lows between 5°C and 11°C, while other areas in the state will hover between 11°C and 15°C until December 11.

Residents are advised to take precautions during the cold nights, especially in areas experiencing single-digit temperatures.