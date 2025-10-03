Bank Holidays in October 2025: Banks Open on October 3, 4?

October 2025 in India is set to witness several bank holidays as the country celebrates major festivals. This month, banks will observe 21 official holidays, covering national, regional, and religious events such as Durga Puja, Navratri, Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, Gandhi Jayanti, and Diwali.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2025, these holidays are recognized under the Negotiable Instruments Act, including RTGS holidays and other regional observances. Additionally, banks will remain closed on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month.

Specifically, on October 3rd and 4th, banks in select cities will remain closed to mark Durga Puja and Dasain celebrations. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience during these holidays.