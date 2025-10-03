Zubeen Garg’s Death: Wife Garima Garg Raises Explosive Questions

The sudden death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) in Singapore has taken a dramatic turn, with growing suspicion surrounding the incident.

In a shocking twist, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has made sensational allegations. She questioned why her husband was taken into the water without a life jacket and why he was brought near water when he was already feeling weak. Her pointed questions have fueled speculation of foul play behind what was initially believed to be an accident.

Meanwhile, Singapore police have arrested two more individuals in connection with the case, adding to the mystery around the singer’s tragic end.

The investigation continues, but fans across Assam and beyond are demanding answers as Zubeen’s untimely death leaves behind more questions than closure.