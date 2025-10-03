TCS Layoffs and Severance Packages: What Employees Are Being Offered

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s biggest IT services firm, is undergoing a major workforce reshuffle as it adapts to changing technology demands. The company is reducing its headcount and offering severance packages to employees whose skills no longer match its future needs.

TCS Severance Packeages: What Affected Employees Are Being Offered

Employees who are asked to leave are reportedly receiving three months of notice pay. After this period, the severance payout depends on how long they have worked at TCS. Staff with shorter service may receive around six months of salary, while those with more than ten years of service are being offered up to one and a half years of pay. In some cases, long serving employees could get as much as two years of salary as part of their exit package.

There are also early retirement options for some employees. These include standard retirement benefits along with additional financial support depending on the number of years worked. However, workers who have been without a project for long periods, often called “bench” employees, may receive only the three months of notice pay.

The move comes as global IT companies face growing pressure to realign for newer technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation. Many traditional roles are becoming less relevant, while demand for AI, cloud and data specialists is rising. TCS has said it wants to reorganize its workforce to stay competitive and prepare for the next wave of digital transformation.

Earlier this year the company announced plans to trim about two percent of its global staff, impacting roughly twelve thousand employees. The current severance structure is seen as an effort to manage the transition while maintaining goodwill among long term workers.

What It Means for India’s IT Professionals

For employees in the Indian technology sector, the message is clear. Staying in the same skill area for too long may be risky as companies evolve toward automation and advanced technologies. While the severance packages provide some financial cushioning, the need to upgrade skills and stay relevant has never been greater.

For the wider industry, the TCS move signals a deeper shift. Companies are not only cutting costs but also reshaping their talent base to match the demands of artificial intelligence and next generation digital services.