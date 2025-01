Bank Holidays in Daman & Diu 2025: Complete List

As we enter the new year, it is important to know about the bank holidays in Daman & Diu so that you can plan your financial activities accordingly. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide to bank holidays in Daman & Diu for 2025, including national holidays, regional festivals, and weekend closures.

Understanding Bank Holidays in Daman & Diu

Bank holidays in Daman & Diu are declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the state government. These holidays are observed by all banks, including public sector banks, private sector banks, and cooperative banks.

List of Bank Holidays in Daman & Diu for 2025

Here's a list of bank holidays in Daman & Diu for 2025:

January 11, 2025: Second Saturday

January 25, 2025: Fourth Saturday

January 26, 2025: Republic Day (Sunday)

February 8, 2025: Second Saturday

February 22, 2025: Fourth Saturday

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivaratri (Wednesday)

March 8, 2025: Second Saturday

March 14, 2025: Holi (Friday)

March 22, 2025: Fourth Saturday

March 30, 2025: Ugadi (Sunday)

March 31, 2025: Idul Fitr (Monday)

April 6, 2025: Ram Navami (Sunday)

April 10, 2025: Mahavir Jayanti (Thursday)

April 12, 2025: Second Saturday

April 18, 2025: Good Friday

April 26, 2025: Fourth Saturday

May 10, 2025: Second Saturday

May 24, 2025: Fourth Saturday

June 14, 2025: Second Saturday

June 28, 2025: Fourth Saturday

July 6, 2025: Muharram (Sunday)

July 12, 2025: Second Saturday

July 26, 2025: Fourth Saturday

August 9, 2025: Raksha Bandhan (Saturday)

August 15, 2025: Independence Day (Friday)

August 16, 2025: Parsi New Year

August 23, 2025: Fourth Saturday

August 27, 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday)

September 5, 2025: Eid e Milad (Friday)

September 13, 2025: Second Saturday

September 27, 2025: Fourth Saturday

October 2, 2025: Gandhi Jayanti (Thursday)

October 11, 2025: Second Saturday

October 21, 2025: Diwali (Tuesday)

October 22, 2025: Govardhan Puja Wednesday

October 25, 2025: Fourth Saturday

October 27, 2025: Chhath Puja Monday

November 8, 2025: Second Saturday

November 22, 2025: Fourth Saturday

December 13, 2025: Second Saturday

December 19, 2025: Liberation Day Friday

December 25, 2025: Christmas Day Thursday

December 27, 2025: Fourth Saturday

Planning your financial activities

Plan to avoid any kind of disruption in your financial activities. Check the bank holiday calendar before scheduling any financial transactions or visits to the bank. Plan your financial activities and avoid last-minute hassles by staying informed about the bank holidays in Daman & Diu for 2025.

