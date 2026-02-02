Bank Holiday February 3 or not: State-Wise Status Explained

People across the country are searching to find out whether banks will remain closed on February 3. As per the official holiday calendar, February 3 is a regular working day, with no national, regional, or festival-related bank holiday scheduled for tomorrow.

There are no major religious festivals, public observances, or special occasions falling on February 3, which means banks are expected to function normally across India.

Banks to Remain Open on February 3

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday guidelines, February 3 is not listed as a bank holiday under either national or state-specific categories. Customers can visit bank branches for routine services such as cash transactions, cheque clearing, and account-related work.

Online banking, mobile banking, and ATM services will also continue as usual.

Are Any States Observing a Bank Holiday Tomorrow?

At present, no Indian state has announced a bank holiday for February 3. Banks in all states and Union Territories are expected to remain open, following their regular weekday schedule.

However, customers are advised to check with their local branch in case of any last-minute local announcements or operational changes.

What Customers Should Keep in Mind

February 3 is a normal banking day

No festival or special occasion is observed tomorrow

Banks across India are expected to remain open

RBI has not declared any state-wise or regional holiday

Digital banking services will function without interruption

Conclusion

February 3 will be a regular working day for banks across India. With no official holiday declared at the national or state level, customers can carry out their banking work without any concern. For absolute clarity, it is always advisable to confirm timings with your local bank branch.

Also read: Rajasthan School Holidays February 2026: Holiday List and Updates