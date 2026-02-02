Rajasthan School Holidays February 2026: Holiday List and Updates

The Rajasthan education authorities have announced the school holiday details for February 2026 to help students and parents plan academics and personal schedules in advance. Unlike the winter months of December and January, February does not include any seasonal vacation, and schools across the state are expected to remain largely focused on studies and examinations.

Students are advised to keep track of official school notices to stay updated on any closures during the month.

Overview of February 2026 School Schedule in Rajasthan

February 2026 is expected to be academically intensive for students in Rajasthan. With board exams, internal assessments, and syllabus completion underway, most schools will continue regular classes throughout the month.

There are very limited holidays in February, and schools are likely to prioritize exam preparation and revision activities. The month is not considered a holiday-heavy period.

Rajasthan School Holiday List for February 2026

As per the available information, the following festival may be observed as a school holiday in Rajasthan:

Maha Shivratri – February 15, 2026 (Sunday)

Maha Shivratri is an important Hindu festival celebrated across the state. Many schools in Rajasthan may remain closed on this day. However, since the festival falls on a Sunday in 2026, the impact on regular school schedules may be minimal.

Maha Shivratri Holiday: What to Expect

Maha Shivratri holds religious significance for many families in Rajasthan. While government schools generally observe a holiday on this occasion, private, CBSE, ICSE, and international schools may take independent decisions depending on academic requirements.

Some institutions may choose to remain open due to exams or important academic activities. Therefore, confirmation from individual schools is essential.

Final Update

February 2026 will be a study-focused month for students in Rajasthan, with minimal school holidays. Maha Shivratri is expected to be the only notable festival observance, and even that may differ by school. Students should concentrate on academics and stay updated through official school communication channels for accurate holiday information.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh School Holidays 2026: Complete List of Gazetted Holidays