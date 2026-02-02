Uttar Pradesh School Holidays 2026: Complete List of Gazetted Holidays

The Uttar Pradesh school holiday calendar for 2026 has been carefully planned to support both academic continuity and student well-being. Prepared by the Department of School Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, the schedule reflects the state’s cultural diversity while ensuring adequate breaks for students and teachers.

This official holiday list is an important reference for parents, educators, and students to plan examinations, family travel, festivals, and vacations throughout the academic year.

Why the 2026 Holiday Calendar Matters

School holidays are essential for maintaining a healthy learning environment. They allow students time to relax and recharge while enabling teachers to prepare for upcoming academic responsibilities. The Uttar Pradesh education authorities have designed the 2026 calendar after considering major national events, religious festivals, and regionally significant observances.

The calendar includes gazetted holidays that are mandatory for schools across the state, along with seasonal breaks such as summer and winter vacations. Restricted holidays may vary depending on the school administration.

Uttar Pradesh Gazetted School Holidays for 2026

Below is the official list of Gazetted holidays applicable to government and government-aided schools in Uttar Pradesh for the year 2026:

January 3 (Saturday): Hazrat Ali’s Birthday

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

February 15 (Sunday): Maha Shivaratri

March 2 (Monday): Holika Dahan

March 4 (Wednesday): Holi

March 21 (Saturday): Eid-ul-Fitr*

March 26 (Thursday): Ram Navami

March 31 (Tuesday): Good Friday

April 3 (Friday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 (Friday): Buddha Purnima

May 27 (Wednesday): Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)

June 26 (Friday): Moharram

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

August 26 (Wednesday): Eid-e-Milad / Barawafat

August 28 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan

September 4 (Friday): Janmashtami

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

November 8 (Sunday): Deepawali

November 9 (Monday): Govardhan Puja

November 11 (Wednesday): Bhaiyya Dooj / Chitragupta Jayanti

November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima

December 25 (Friday): Christmas Day

Applicability of the Holiday List

This holiday schedule is officially applicable to all government-run and government-aided schools in Uttar Pradesh. Private schools, including CBSE, ICSE, and other board-affiliated institutions, may follow slightly different calendars based on internal policies. Parents and students are advised to confirm final holiday dates with their respective schools.

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