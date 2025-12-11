Bank Holiday on December 12 or not? Check here!

December 12, 2025, falls on a Friday and is considered a regular working day for banks across most parts of India. There are no major festivals, national events, or special occasions on this date that would require a nationwide bank holiday. As a result, public and private sector banks will operate as usual, and customers can visit branches for all services.

However, there is one exception. In the state of Meghalaya, December 12 is observed as a bank holiday due to a regional occasion recognised in the state’s holiday calendar. Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed for the day, while digital banking services such as mobile banking, net banking, and ATMs will continue to function normally.

In all other states and union territories, December 12 is not a holiday, and banks will follow their standard working hours.

Also read: Schools Holiday on December 11 in Kerala, AP, Tamil Nadu and more!