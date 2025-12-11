One Crore Signatures warn Chandrababu to withdraw Medical Colleges Privatisation

YSRCP senior leader and former Minister Vidadala Rajini warned that the one crore signatures collected across Andhra Pradesh are nothing but people’s memorandums rejecting Chandrababu Naidu’s privatisation of government medical colleges, and if the coalition government ignores this public mandate, its fall is inevitable. Addressing the media at the party central office in Tadepalli, she said the decision to privatise government medical colleges without public consent is dictatorial, and if the government stubbornly proceeds, the same decision will become its death warrant. Rajini stated that in just one-and-a-half years, the coalition government has destroyed the public health sector, government hospitals don’t even have basic supplies like needles and cotton, 104 and 108 ambulances have disappeared from the roads, Aarogyasri has been crippled through pending bills, and even the Health Minister admitted this collapse. She said this itself is irrefutable proof of the government’s failure.

Rajini highlighted that the YSRCP’s statewide campaign against medical college privatisation saw an unprecedented response from youth, employees, intellectuals, students, and experts across all 175 constituencies, who voluntarily joined the movement and contributed over one crore signatures. These signatures, unlike TDP’s fake memberships or Chandrababu’s fake investment MoUs or the fake promises of Super Six, are open and authentic endorsements from the people, clearly rejecting privatisation. She slammed Chandrababu for attempting to hand over public medical colleges to private players, leasing precious government land for just Rs. 100 per acre per year, shutting down pending constructions of 17 government medical colleges initiated by former CM YS Jagan, scrapping the Family Doctor system, dismantling emergency ambulance services, and weakening the health system only to benefit corporate middlemen. She criticised the government for planning to hand over district hospitals as well while continuing to pay salaries of doctors for two years even after transferring institutions to private operators, turning public health into a money-making machine at the cost of poor families.

Rajini announced that all collected signatures will be submitted to the Governor on 18 December, led by YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She expressed gratitude to citizens who participated irrespective of political affiliation and stated that these signatures represent the heartbeat of one crore people demanding protection of public medical education and healthcare. She warned that if the government refuses to honour this democratic mandate, these same signatures will become the mandate for the government’s collapse. Drawing parallels to dictatorial governance, she said Chandrababu’s rule resembles that of Hitler and warned that he will face the same fate if he continues to suppress public interest. Rajini urged the government to immediately withdraw the PPP-privatisation model for medical colleges, as even other states have rolled back similar decisions. She reaffirmed that YSRCP will continue its fight to protect public health institutions and the rights of poor and middle-class families.