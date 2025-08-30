August 30 No Bank Holiday for Fifth Saturday!

Contrary to expectations, banks across India will be open on Saturday, August 30, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar. According to the RBI's guidelines, the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month are considered working days for banks. Therefore, all private and public banks will function as usual on August 30.

The RBI publishes an annual holiday calendar, which outlines the specific days when banks will be closed. These holidays are determined in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. As a result, transactions involving these instruments are not processed on designated holidays.

Next Bank Holiday

The next bank holiday will be on Sunday, August 31, when banks will be closed throughout the country. Additionally, regional bank holidays are scheduled for specific states and dates. For instance, banks in Jharkhand will be closed on September 3 to observe Karma Puja.

Digital Banking Services Available

Even when banks are closed, customers can still access online and mobile banking services to manage their accounts and make transactions. ATMs will also be available for cash withdrawals. Furthermore, customers can use their bank's mobile app and UPI to facilitate payments.

Bank Holidays in the Coming Week

The upcoming week will see several bank holidays in various states due to regional and religious observances. Some notable holidays include:

Banks in Jharkhand will be closed on September 3 for Karma Puja.

Banks in Kerala will be closed on September 4 for the First Onam festival.

Banks in multiple states will be closed on September 5 for Eid al-Milad and Thiruvonam.

Banks in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh will be closed on September 6 for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) and Indrajatra.

Banks will be closed throughout India on September 7, which is a Sunday.

By utilizing digital banking services, customers can ensure uninterrupted transactions despite bank holidays.

