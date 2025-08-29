Sankranthi 2026 BO: Raja Saab, Shankara Varaprasad, Mass Jathara - What’s Your First Choice?

Sankranti 2026 is shaping up to be a blockbuster season for Telugu cinema with some of the biggest stars lining up for release.

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Siva Sankara Varaprasad Garu is already creating buzz. The Megastar’s festive releases have traditionally drawn huge crowds, and expectations are sky-high that this film will follow the same path.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan will mark the Tamil superstar’s strongest push into the Telugu market yet. With pan-India ambitions and a growing fan base in Andhra and Telangana, this film could give him a major box office breakthrough in the region.

Prabhas returns with The Raja Saab, a film surrounded by anticipation. After a mixed run in recent outings, this one is seen as a crucial comeback project. The scale, style and mass appeal make it an ideal Sankranti entry.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara has had a bumpy journey. Initially planned for release on August 27, the film was postponed with no fresh date confirmed. While there is talk that it could move into the Sankranti window, nothing has been finalised yet. If it does join the line-up, the festive season will turn into a four-way showdown.

With Chiranjeevi, Vijay and Prabhas confirmed, and Ravi Teja possibly entering the race, Sankranti 2026 is already being called one of the most exciting and competitive seasons in recent Telugu cinema history.