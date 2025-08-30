TN CM Stalin to visit Germany, UK to woo global investors

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday embarked on a week-long tour of Germany and the United Kingdom aimed at attracting industrial investments and engaging with the Tamil diaspora.

He is scheduled to arrive in Germany later in the evening. CM Stalin has repeatedly emphasised his vision of transforming Tamil Nadu into a one-trillion-dollar economy (₹88 lakh crore) by 2030.

To achieve this, the state government has been aggressively pursuing global investors, organising international investment conferences and signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with multinational corporations.

The Chief Minister has also been personally leading delegations abroad to promote Tamil Nadu as an investment destination.

This is CM Stalin’s fifth foreign trip since assuming office. In March 2022, during his visit to Dubai, investment commitments worth Rs 6,100 crore were signed. Later that year, he toured Singapore and Japan, securing MoUs worth Rs 1,342 crore.

In early 2024, his visit to Spain brought in agreements valued at Rs 3,440 crore, followed by a trip to the United States in August–September 2024, where MoUs worth Rs 7,616 crore were finalised.

During the current trip, the Chief Minister will be in Germany before traveling to the UK. On September 1, he will leave Germany for London. On September 2, Stalin is scheduled to participate in a program at Cambridge University, where he will meet entrepreneurs and discuss investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

On September 3, he will hold business interactions in London. On September 4, he will attend events organised by the Tamil Welfare Board at Oxford University, including the unveiling of a portrait of social reformer Periyar.

On September 6, he will take part in further diaspora programs in London. CM Stalin is expected to return to Chennai in the early hours of September 8.

The state government anticipates the signing of several major MoUs during this visit, potentially worth several thousand crores. The Chief Minister is accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin, Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, and senior officials.

Observers note that CM Stalin’s overseas roadshows have become a key component of Tamil Nadu’s economic diplomacy, with each visit resulting in significant foreign investment commitments that align with the state’s trillion-dollar economy target.

