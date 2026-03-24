Assam Public Holiday April 9, 2026 for Assembly Elections

The Assam government has officially announced a public holiday on April 9, 2026, to facilitate voting during the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections. The decision follows instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure maximum voter participation across the state.

A notification confirming the holiday was released by the General Administration Department earlier this week. The move is aimed at allowing citizens to exercise their voting rights without any work-related constraints.

What Will Remain Closed

On the polling day, a wide range of establishments across Assam will remain shut. The declared holiday applies to both public and private sectors, ensuring a complete pause in routine activities.

The following institutions will observe the holiday:

Government and private offices

Local governance bodies, including Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions

Banks and financial institutions

Shops, markets, and commercial businesses

Tea estates and industrial units

Legal Basis for the Holiday

The holiday has been under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This ensures that banking services and financial transactions are also suspended for the day, in line with official guidelines.

Importance of the Polling Day Holiday

Declaring a public holiday on election day is a common practice across India. It helps voters participate freely in the democratic process without worrying about missing work or daily responsibilities. The Assam government has urged all eligible voters to make use of this opportunity and cast their votes responsibly.

The upcoming Assam Assembly Elections are expected to witness significant participation, and the statewide holiday is a step toward strengthening democratic engagement.

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