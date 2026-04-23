April 24 Bank Holiday or not?

Apr 23, 2026, 15:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

As the week comes to an end, many customers are checking whether Friday, April 24, 2026, is a bank holiday or a normal working day. Here’s a simple and clear update.

Are Banks Closed on April 24, 2026?

No, April 24, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India.
There are no major festivals, public events, or official reasons for a holiday on this date. According to the holiday schedule followed by the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain open and operate as usual.

  • Public sector banks will function normally
  • Private banks will follow regular timings
  • All branch services will be available

State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

Bank holidays in India can vary depending on regional festivals. However, for April 24, 2026:

  • Andhra Pradesh – Banks open
  • Telangana – Banks open
  • Tamil Nadu – Banks open
  • Karnataka – Banks open
  • Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal – Banks open

Why There Might Be Confusion

People often get confused due to:

  • Earlier holidays in April (like April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti)
  • Weekend closures (second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays)
  • Since April 24 falls on a Friday with no linked holiday, it remains a regular banking day.

Online Banking Services

Even if there were a holiday, digital services would continue uninterrupted. Customers can use:

  • Mobile banking apps
  • Internet banking
  • ATMs and UPI services
  • These are available 24/7.

Conclusion

April 24, 2026, is a regular working day for banks across India. Customers can visit branches and complete their transactions without any disruption.


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April 24 Holiday
April Bank Holidays
Bank Holidays
holiday news
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