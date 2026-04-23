April 24 Bank Holiday or not?

As the week comes to an end, many customers are checking whether Friday, April 24, 2026, is a bank holiday or a normal working day. Here’s a simple and clear update.

Are Banks Closed on April 24, 2026?

No, April 24, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India.

There are no major festivals, public events, or official reasons for a holiday on this date. According to the holiday schedule followed by the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain open and operate as usual.

Public sector banks will function normally

Private banks will follow regular timings

All branch services will be available

State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

Bank holidays in India can vary depending on regional festivals. However, for April 24, 2026:

Andhra Pradesh – Banks open

Telangana – Banks open

Tamil Nadu – Banks open

Karnataka – Banks open

Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal – Banks open

Why There Might Be Confusion

People often get confused due to:

Earlier holidays in April (like April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti)

Weekend closures (second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays)

Since April 24 falls on a Friday with no linked holiday, it remains a regular banking day.

Online Banking Services

Even if there were a holiday, digital services would continue uninterrupted. Customers can use:

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking

ATMs and UPI services

These are available 24/7.

Conclusion

April 24, 2026, is a regular working day for banks across India. Customers can visit branches and complete their transactions without any disruption.