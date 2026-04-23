April 24 Bank Holiday or not?
As the week comes to an end, many customers are checking whether Friday, April 24, 2026, is a bank holiday or a normal working day. Here’s a simple and clear update.
Are Banks Closed on April 24, 2026?
No, April 24, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India.
There are no major festivals, public events, or official reasons for a holiday on this date. According to the holiday schedule followed by the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain open and operate as usual.
- Public sector banks will function normally
- Private banks will follow regular timings
- All branch services will be available
State-Wise Bank Holiday Status
Bank holidays in India can vary depending on regional festivals. However, for April 24, 2026:
- Andhra Pradesh – Banks open
- Telangana – Banks open
- Tamil Nadu – Banks open
- Karnataka – Banks open
- Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal – Banks open
Why There Might Be Confusion
People often get confused due to:
- Earlier holidays in April (like April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti)
- Weekend closures (second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays)
- Since April 24 falls on a Friday with no linked holiday, it remains a regular banking day.
Online Banking Services
Even if there were a holiday, digital services would continue uninterrupted. Customers can use:
- Mobile banking apps
- Internet banking
- ATMs and UPI services
- These are available 24/7.
Conclusion
April 24, 2026, is a regular working day for banks across India. Customers can visit branches and complete their transactions without any disruption.