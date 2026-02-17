AI Impact Summit 2026 Faces Backlash Over Crowd Control Failures

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, faced significant organisational challenges on its opening day, with delegates reporting long queues, overcrowding and logistical issues that overshadowed the event’s launch.

Intended as a grand showcase of India’s ambitions in artificial intelligence and a platform for global tech collaboration, the summit saw heavy footfall from early morning. Crowds eager to attend sessions endured long waits at entry points, with some attendees reporting queues stretching for hours before they could enter the venue.

Several participants expressed frustration over unclear signage, limited seating and inadequate communication about session schedules. Security sweeps and the sudden evacuation of exhibition halls before high-level arrivals — including those involving VIP guests — added to the confusion. In some cases, registered delegates struggled to access areas they had planned to attend.

Reports from delegates and social media users also highlighted issues such as connectivity problems and inadequate basic facilities like water and food counters, intensifying criticism of the event’s execution.

Despite the organisational lapses, the summit continues through February 20 with global tech leaders, innovators and policymakers attending to discuss the future of AI.