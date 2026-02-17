Hyderabad Smart Parking System: MyGHMC App to Enable Slot Booking

To address the daily parking challenges faced by thousands of commuters in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to introduce a ‘Smart On-Street Parking’ system. The civic body has announced that a dedicated link will soon be available on the MyGHMC mobile application, enabling citizens to locate and book parking spaces conveniently.

The initiative will first be implemented in the Khairatabad zone. Last year, proposals were invited from interested agencies under the supervision of the then Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti. Following the tender process, two firms were selected to execute the project.

How the Smart Parking System Will Work

GHMC has allotted a total of 14 locations—seven to each agency—for the initial phase. At these sites, clearly marked parking slots will be created along designated lanes. Sensors will be installed to detect whether a slot is occupied or vacant. These devices will continuously record real-time data and update availability status on the MyGHMC app.

Motorists will be able to check for parking spaces within a 500-metre radius through the app. After selecting an available slot, users can pay the prescribed fee digitally and reserve the space in advance. Officials also confirmed that electric vehicle charging points will be set up at selected locations as part of the project.

Authorities stated that work at the identified sites will begin soon. Based on the outcomes and public response, the model may later be expanded to other parts of the city.

Locations Under the Project

Parking Centres Managed by Jriti Solutions

Opposite CMR Jewellery at Somajiguda Junction (under the flyover)

Under the Shaikpet flyover

Near Satyam Theatre

Mallepally Ward Office at Bazarghat

Near The Park Hotel, Somajiguda, and Necklace Road Railway Station

In front of the State Library near MGBS

GHMC Head Office

Parking Centres Managed by Zuki Technologies Private Limited

Himayatnagar and Liberty Junction near TTD Devasthanam

OnePlus Store at Liberty Junction

Charminar area (Abids Charminar/Charms store location reference)

Blue Sea Restaurant in Abids

Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids

Under the PVNR Expressway near E-Azizia Mosque, Mehdipatnam

From Basheerbagh flyover to Liberty Junction

A Step Toward Smarter Urban Mobility

Hyderabad has witnessed rapid growth in vehicle numbers over the past decade, intensifying parking shortages in commercial and high-traffic areas. The smart parking initiative aims to reduce congestion caused by vehicles circling in search of space. By leveraging technology and real-time data, GHMC hopes to streamline traffic flow and enhance commuter convenience.

If successful, the project could mark a significant move toward modern urban mobility management in Hyderabad, combining digital access, transparent fee systems, and environmentally friendly infrastructure such as EV charging stations.

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