India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2: PM Modi Highlights Responsible AI Use

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 continued into its second day on Tuesday, February 17, with a strong emphasis on expanding artificial intelligence across industries and public services. The five-day global event, being held at Bharat Mandapam, has attracted thousands of participants from India and abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally opened the summit on February 16, highlighting the importance of combining technological advancement with ethical responsibility. In a message shared on social media, he stressed that intelligence and rational thinking must guide the development and deployment of AI so that it serves society in a meaningful way. He also noted that the summit aims to explore how artificial intelligence can be applied in areas that directly benefit the public.

Massive Turnout on Opening Day

The first day witnessed an extraordinary turnout, with the venue filled to capacity. The scale of participation reflected the growing global interest in AI-driven innovation. However, some attendees took to social media to express concerns about overcrowding, challenges with digital payment systems, and limited access to drinking water inside the venue.

Despite logistical issues, enthusiasm remained high as industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and entrepreneurs gathered to discuss the evolving AI landscape.

Global Participation

The summit has drawn prominent figures from the technology world, including Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, along with representatives from nearly 100 countries. Delegations from around 20 nations, including Brazil and France, are also in attendance, underlining the summit’s international significance.

Running from February 16 to 20, the event features more than 3,250 speakers and over 500 sessions. Discussions cover a wide spectrum of topics, including AI governance, innovation in healthcare and education, startup ecosystems, ethical frameworks, and cross-border collaboration.

A Continuing Global Series

The India gathering marks the fourth edition of the AI Impact Summit. Previous editions were held in the United Kingdom, South Korea, and France, each contributing to global conversations around responsible AI development.

As the summit progresses, the focus remains on ensuring that artificial intelligence not only drives economic growth but also supports inclusive and sustainable development. With packed sessions and international collaboration, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is positioning itself as a key platform in shaping the future of AI worldwide.

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