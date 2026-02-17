AI Impact Summit Day 2: India Gives More Data to ChatGPT Than US

The second day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is underway in New Delhi, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts and innovators to deliberate on the transformative role of artificial intelligence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed that the central aim of the summit is to ensure that AI is designed and implemented for the greater public good.

In a message shared on social media platform X, the Prime Minister emphasized that intelligence, rational thinking and sound decision-making give real value to science and technology. He noted that the India AI Impact Summit seeks to apply these principles so that artificial intelligence benefits every section of society.

Focus on Key Global Challenges

Day 2 features a series of high-level sessions addressing some of the most pressing questions surrounding AI. Discussions are centred on the impact of automation on jobs, the expanding use of AI in public health, concerns around algorithmic accountability, child safety in digital environments, and the increasing need for advanced data infrastructure.

The summit is being hosted at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20 and is being positioned as the first major global AI gathering led by a country from the Global South.

Call for Digital Public Infrastructure

During his address, Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, cautioned that artificial intelligence could widen global inequalities if it is not supported by a strong framework of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). He stressed that inclusive digital systems are essential to ensure equitable access to emerging technologies.

Kant also highlighted India’s significant contribution to global AI data generation. He pointed out that Indian users are generating substantially more data compared to users in the United States, underscoring India’s growing influence in shaping AI development worldwide.

Global Participation at the AI Expo

Running parallel to the summit is the India AI Impact Expo, which showcases the country’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem. The expo has attracted participation from leading global technology companies, startups, research institutions, academic bodies, Union ministries and state governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the expo at Bharat Mandapam, touring exhibition stalls and interacting with entrepreneurs and innovators. The event features more than 600 promising startups and 13 country pavilions that highlight international cooperation in artificial intelligence.

Countries participating in the expo include Australia, Japan, Russia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and several African nations.

Macron to Attend Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, arrived in Mumbai for an official visit to India that will continue until February 19. Following engagements in Mumbai, the French delegation is scheduled to travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit.

Strong Public Interest

The summit has drawn widespread attention, with more than 2.5 lakh visitors — including international delegates — expected over the five-day event. According to official advisories, the event opened to the general public on February 17 after its formal inauguration.

As discussions continue on Day 2, the focus remains clear: shaping an AI-driven future that is ethical, inclusive and beneficial to all sections of society.