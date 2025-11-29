5-Day Banking in India: What You Need to Know About Saturday Holidays

Work–life balance is gaining importance in every profession, and banking employees are no exception. The long-pending demand for a five-day work week in Indian banks has made some headway, with the government confirming that a proposal on this is currently under consideration. In a written response, the Ministry of Finance in Parliament on July 28, 2025, said that the Indian Banks' Association has recommended declaring all Saturdays as bank holidays.

What Does the Proposal Suggest?

The proposed modification will make Saturday and Sunday holidays in a week, thus forcing banks to operate only five days a week, from Monday to Friday. To maintain the same level of banking activity, staff will have to work around 40 minutes extra daily. Bank unions have again and again assured that customers will get the same service during working hours.

The All-India Bank Officers' Confederation expects this reform to increase productivity, create better job satisfaction, and align India with world standards for banking.

How Did the Demand Gain Traction?

The discussion had gathered steam when earlier this year, unions of most major banks and the IBA agreed on a joint proposal for a five-day banking week. The joint proposal was then sent to the central government for approval. The Finance Ministry said the matter remains “under examination,” though it had earlier hinted that the change might not be implemented in the 2025–26 financial year.

The new rule can only be implemented after it gets approval from the Ministry of Finance and the RBI.

What is the current working pattern?

Currently, according to standards implemented in 2015:

Second Saturday – Holiday

Fourth Saturday – Holiday

Other Saturdays – Working

This change seeks to make every Saturday a uniform holiday across the nation.

Is Staff Shortage the Issue?

The government has clarified that shortage of manpower is not a reason for the delay. As of March 31, 2025, public sector banks had filled 96% of their sanctioned workforce. The remaining vacancies were due to normal attrition such as retirements and sudden departures.

When does it become effective?

For the time being, it's not clear when — or whether — the five-day banking week will be approved. Banks will keep operating as usual until the government and RBI make any official announcements.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Full List of Winter Break and Festival Closures