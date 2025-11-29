Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma OTT Release Date: December 2 or 16?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s vampire horror comedy Thamma is all set for its digital rollout, and Prime Video has now confirmed how the release will work across two different dates. The film will first be available on December 2 on a pay-per-view rental model, allowing viewers to watch it early by renting it on Prime Video Store.

For those who prefer to wait for the full subscription release, Thamma will begin streaming for all Prime Video subscribers from December 16. This two-phase release strategy is becoming increasingly common for big titles with strong theatrical buzz.

Thamma follows Ayushmann Khurrana in an offbeat horror comedy packed with supernatural humour, quirky characters and a unique vampire twist. The film has already drawn attention for its unusual genre mix and Ayushmann’s return to an eccentric role after a series of intense dramas.

With both an early rental option and a subscription streaming date now locked in, fans can choose how they want to watch Thamma on Prime Video this December. Whether you rent it on December 2 or wait until December 16, the film is set to bring a fresh dose of horror and comedy to the year-end OTT lineup.