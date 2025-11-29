Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Users to Get HyperOS 3 Update Soon

Global users of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra are set to receive the HyperOS 3 update soon. According to a report by Xiaomitime, recent data from Xiaomi’s internal test servers confirms that the software has been finalized and is ready for distribution.

This marks a major operating system upgrade for Xiaomi’s flagship device, following its successful rollout in the Chinese market. The global version of the update is identified as OS3.0.3.0.WNAMIXM, where the “MIXM” suffix confirms it as the official global release.

As per Xiaomi’s usual update strategy, the rollout will begin with users enrolled in the Mi Pilot program to ensure stability and smooth performance before being extended to all global users.

Key Details

Device Codename: Aurora

Aurora Region: Global

Global Status: Ready for Stable Rollout

HyperOS 3 Global Update: Release Timeline

The Chinese version of HyperOS 3 was earlier launched with the build number OS3.0.4.0.WNACNXM. The Global ROM, now finalized as OS3.0.3.0.WNAMIXM, is expected to roll out by the end of November 2025 for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

What’s New in HyperOS 3 (Android 16-Based)

The HyperOS 3 update, based on Android 16, is expected to deliver significant upgrades across design, performance, and security:

Enhanced Design & User Experience:

A refined interface with smoother animations, modern visuals, and a more intuitive layout.

Performance Optimisation:

Improvements to eliminate stuttering, enhance battery efficiency, and ensure seamless multitasking.

Android 16 Features:

Latest security patches and new privacy-focused tools for improved data protection and control.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is already regarded as one of the strongest camera smartphones globally, and with the HyperOS 3 rollout, users can expect even greater fluidity, efficiency, and overall performance.