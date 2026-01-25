Triumkha to Release on January 30, 2026; Set for Multi-Language Release

Trimukha, starring Yogesh Kalle as the lead actor and Sunny Leone in a pivotal role, features an ensemble cast including Akriti Agarwal, CID Aditya Srivastava, Motta Rajendran, Ashu Reddy, Sahithi Dasari, Praveen, Shakalaka Shankar, Suman, Ravi Prakash, Jeeva, Sammata Gandhi, and Gemini Suresh in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Sridevi Maddali and Ramesh Maddali under the Akhira Dream Creations banner and is directed by Rajesh Naidu. Shot simultaneously in five languages on a large budget, Trimukha is being positioned as a pan-India project. The film is scheduled for release on the 30th of this month in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The date announcement press meet for Trimukha was held today at the Hyderabad Film Chamber, where the following speakers shared their thoughts:

Actor Gemini Suresh said:

Screenplay-driven films are relatively rare these days, and Trimukha is one such strong screenplay-based film. With solid content, this movie is sure to appeal to everyone. Hero Yogesh has worked extremely hard for this film. Despite having a comfortable life in the US, he came to Tollywood purely out of his passion for cinema. I sincerely hope audiences support and encourage this quality film.

Actor Praveen said:

Trimukha is releasing on the 30th of this month. It is a film with strong content, and all of us have played meaningful characters. My role travels alongside the hero throughout the story. As an actor, this film has given me great satisfaction. Gemini Suresh’s character will also be quite surprising. Yogesh has immense passion for cinema and has put in a lot of effort for this project. I wish first-time director Rajesh all the very best. Sahithi Dasari will also impress audiences with her role.

Actress Sahithi Dasari said:

This film offers strong entertainment along with thrilling elements. I play an important role in the movie, though I cannot reveal details about the character at this stage. When you watch the trailer, you won’t feel that it is directed by a newcomer—Rajesh has executed it exceptionally well. Yogesh has performed like a highly experienced hero. I request everyone to support our film, which is releasing next week.

Director Rajesh Naidu said:

I made Trimukha with a strong story and a powerful screenplay. The first half of the film is highly entertaining, while the second half is intensely engaging and thrilling, to the point where you won’t want to look away. Every character in the film has significance, and each role conveys an important message. We have consciously tried to make this film different from routine commercial movies. This film will establish Yogesh as an actor. Until now, Sunny Leone has mostly been seen in glamorous roles; however, she is also a fine performer. With the thought of showcasing her acting abilities, we cast her in this film. The characters played by Praveen and Gemini Suresh will be very impactful—Praveen has been extremely supportive, and Gemini Suresh has delivered a strong performance despite having a brief role. Sahithi’s character will be a pleasant surprise. I request everyone to support Trimukha, releasing on the 30th of this month.

Hero Yogesh Kalle said:

Trimukha is my first film as a lead actor. We faced many challenges during the making of this movie, but after overcoming all obstacles, we are bringing it to audiences on the 30th of this month. Throughout this journey, all our artists have been extremely supportive, accompanying me on promotional tours and actively participating in press meets instead of just completing their roles and moving on. I sincerely thank the entire cast. Sunny Leone being part of our film is special, and she will earn recognition as an actor through this movie. CID Aditya Srivastava, who has never acted in a Telugu film before, makes his Telugu debut with Trimukha. He agreed to the project purely because he liked the content. We have attempted something new by blending comedy and thrilling elements. Director Rajesh has crafted the film with strong storytelling. Our promotional content has received a huge response, and we hope the theatrical release will also be a major success.