January 26 School Holiday: All Schools Closed for Republic Day

Tomorrow, Monday, January 26, schools across India will remain closed in observance of Republic Day, one of the country’s most important national holidays. As India marks its Republic Day, educational institutions nationwide will suspend regular academic activities to allow students and staff to participate in the celebrations and commemorations.

Republic Day is observed every year on January 26 to honour the day the Constitution of India came into force in 1950, officially transforming the nation into a sovereign republic. It is a day of national pride, unity, and remembrance, celebrated with flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, patriotic speeches, and parades across the country.

National Holiday for All Schools

As a national holiday, Republic Day is uniformly observed across all states and Union Territories. This means:

• All government and private schools remain closed

• Colleges and educational institutions observe holiday

• No regular classes or academic activities are conducted

• Offices, banks, and several institutions also remain closed

Schools typically hold celebrations such as flag hoisting, cultural performances, patriotic songs, and student programmes either before the holiday or after reopening, allowing students to participate in national observances without disrupting academic schedules.

A Day of Learning Beyond Classrooms

While it is a holiday, Republic Day remains an important learning moment for students. Many families encourage children to watch the Republic Day parade, participate in local flag ceremonies, and understand the values of democracy, unity, and constitutional rights that the day represents.

From city schools to rural institutions, the closure marks a shared national pause — a day dedicated not to textbooks, but to citizenship, history, and national identity.

As the tricolour flies high across the nation, January 26 stands not just as a school holiday, but as a reminder of India’s democratic journey and the responsibilities every citizen carries toward the future of the country