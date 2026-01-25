January 26 Bank holiday for Republic Day

As India prepares to celebrate its 76th Republic Day, bank customers across the country should note that all banks will remain closed on Sunday, January 26, in observance of the national holiday. The closure applies uniformly to public sector banks, private banks, regional rural banks, and cooperative banks across all states and Union Territories.

Republic Day is one of the three national holidays observed by banks nationwide, along with Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). On these days, banking institutions suspend branch-level operations regardless of regional or state-specific calendars.

Why Banks Are Closed on Republic Day

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies Republic Day as a mandatory national holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. As a result, all in-person banking services, including cash withdrawals, cheque clearing at branches, account opening, and customer service desks, remain unavailable on this day.

The RBI publishes an annual holiday calendar that outlines bank closures due to national holidays, regional festivals, and state-specific observances. While regional holidays vary from state to state, Republic Day is observed uniformly across the country.

What Banking Services Will Be Available

Although physical bank branches will remain closed on January 26, customers can continue to access digital banking services, including:

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM withdrawals and deposits

UPI transactions

Debit and credit card payments

However, services such as cheque clearance and branch-based approvals may resume only on the next working day.

Plan Your Banking in Advance

With Republic Day coinciding with a weekend, customers are advised to plan essential banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience. Those requiring branch assistance should check local holiday schedules and confirm the next operational day with their respective banks.