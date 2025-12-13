Mowgli 2025 Review and Rating: Roshan Kanakala, Bandi Saroj Shine In A Sincere Romantic Drama

Mowgli marks director Sandeep Raj’s return after Colour Photo and presents a heartfelt romantic drama set against a rustic backdrop. While the film follows a familiar narrative path, it finds strength in its performances, visual appeal, and emotional core, making it a decent watch for audiences who enjoy slow-burn love stories with intensity.

Story: Love, Courage, and Conflict

Mowgli revolves around an orphan named Mowgli aka Murali Krishna (Roshan Kanakala), whose sole ambition is to become a police officer. His life takes an unexpected turn when a film crew arrives in his village and he joins them as a dupe. During this phase, he meets Jasmine (Sakshi Mhadolkar), a mute girl, and a tender love story begins to blossom.

Just as their bond strengthens, trouble brews when a powerful film producer sets his sights on Jasmine. Mowgli steps in to protect her, but a bigger threat soon emerges in the form of Christopher Nolan (Bandi Saroj Kumar), a dangerously unpredictable cop. What follows is Mowgli’s journey of love, bravery, and survival as he fights to protect the woman he loves.

Direction & Screenplay: Honest Intentions, Simple Storytelling

Sandeep Raj once again explores themes of love, vulnerability, and social power dynamics. While Mowgli takes a straightforward approach to storytelling, the director’s sincerity is evident throughout. The film unfolds at a measured pace, allowing characters and relationships to breathe, which may appeal to viewers who enjoy emotionally driven narratives over commercial formulas.

The love story is treated with restraint, and the director attempts to root it in realism rather than exaggeration. Though predictable in places, the film remains grounded and emotionally consistent.

Performances: Bandi Saroj Kumar Steals the Spotlight

Bandi Saroj Kumar delivers a standout performance as Christopher Nolan, bringing intensity, unpredictability, and physical presence to the role. His portrayal adds much-needed edge to the narrative, and his screen presence significantly elevates the film. He proves once again why he is one of the most exciting performers to watch.

Roshan Kanakala shows noticeable improvement after Bubble Gum. He plays Mowgli with sincerity and earnestness, particularly excelling in action and emotionally charged scenes. His growth as an actor is evident, and Mowgli gives him a platform to display both physicality and emotional depth.

Sakshi Mhadolkar does a commendable job as Jasmine. Playing a mute character is never easy, and she handles the role with grace, relying on body language and expressions. Harsha Chemudu also leaves a positive impression in his supporting role.

Music & Technical Aspects: Visual Strengths Shine Through

Kaala Bhairava’s background score complements the film’s mood, especially during action and emotional moments. While the songs are situational, the score helps maintain the film’s intensity.

The cinematography stands out as one of Mowgli’s biggest assets. The forest landscapes, village settings, and action sequences are captured beautifully, adding texture and authenticity to the film’s world. The art department deserves appreciation for creating an immersive atmosphere that supports the story effectively.

Final Verdict: A Modest, Performance-Driven Film

Overall, Mowgli is a sincere romantic drama that banks on performances and visuals rather than spectacle. While it may not break new ground narratively, it offers solid acting—particularly from Bandi Saroj Kumar—and showcases Roshan Kanakala’s steady progress as a leading man.

For viewers who appreciate character-driven stories with emotional undertones and grounded filmmaking, Mowgli makes for a respectable weekend watch.