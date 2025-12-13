Kerala School Christmas Holidays from December 24!

The General Education Department of Kerala has announced a revision in the Christmas holidays schedule for schools across the state, following the declaration of local body elections slated for December 9 and December 11.

As per the revised directive, schools will now begin their Christmas holidays on December 24, and classes will resume on January 5, 2026.

Earlier, under the 2025–26 academic calendar, half-yearly examinations were scheduled to take place between December 11 and December 18. Based on that plan, schools were expected to close for Christmas holidays on December 19 and reopen on December 29.

However, since polling dates now coincide with two examination days, the education department has decided to reschedule the half-yearly exams and make corresponding changes to the vacation period. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth conduct of both examinations and the electoral process without disruption.

An official circular regarding the revised schedule has been circulated to Deputy Directors of Education, Regional Directors, DIET principals, district and sub-district education officers, and heads of all schools. The communication has also been shared with key academic and educational bodies including Samagra Shiksha Kerala, SCERT, SIEMAT, SIET, and KITE.

The department has advised schools to follow the updated timetable and make necessary arrangements in line with the revised academic schedule.

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