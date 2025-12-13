Winter Vacation 2025-26: State-Wise School Holiday Schedules Across India

Schools across India have announced their winter vacation schedules for the 2025–26 academic year, taking into account regional weather conditions, Christmas and New Year celebrations, and student safety during peak winter months. The length of holidays varies significantly from state to state, reflecting India’s diverse climate—from snowbound northern regions to rain-affected southern districts—helping parents and educators plan academic and extracurricular activities in advance.

Northern India: Longer Winter Breaks

Delhi and Haryana:

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has declared winter vacations for both government and private schools from January 1 to January 15, 2026. Haryana has adopted the same schedule, ensuring uniformity across the National Capital Region, particularly in view of foggy and cold winter conditions.

Uttar Pradesh:

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will observe a 12-day winter break from December 20 to December 31, 2025, allowing relief from early winter chills. Classes will resume immediately after New Year.

Punjab:

Punjab’s School Education Department has announced an extended 20-day winter vacation from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026, with schools reopening on January 11. The longer break is aimed at addressing severe cold conditions while allowing families time for festive celebrations.

Himachal Pradesh:

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will observe holidays on December 24 and 25 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Winter vacations generally begin between December 23 and 24, with durations varying by district depending on altitude and snowfall levels.

Jammu & Kashmir:

Due to extreme winter conditions, schools in Jammu & Kashmir follow a stricter closure schedule. Educational institutions will close between December 8 and 14, with pre-primary to Class 8 schools shut until March 2026. Classes 9 to 12 will resume from February 23, 2026, reflecting the impact of heavy snowfall and prolonged cold waves.

Central India: Madhya Pradesh and Odisha

Madhya Pradesh:

Winter and Christmas holidays in Madhya Pradesh schools will begin on December 23, 2025, typically lasting until December 31, with some institutions extending the break into early January.

Odisha:

Schools in Odisha, including elementary, secondary, and Kendriya Vidyalaya institutions, will observe winter vacations from December 23 to December 31, 2025, reopening on January 1, 2026, balancing festive observances with seasonal climate needs.

Central Boards: Kendriya Vidyalaya and PM Shri Schools

Schools under central boards, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and PM Shri schools, will follow a uniform 10-day winter break from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026. This consistency helps students who move between states during the academic year.

Southern India: Weather-Based Holidays

In southern states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, school closures are often influenced by rainfall and weather alerts. Some rain-affected districts may observe holidays between December 12 and 14, 2025, subject to extensions based on weather conditions. In Kerala, schools will close for Christmas vacation on December 24 and reopen on January 5, 2026.

With varied schedules across regions, schools nationwide are striving to strike a balance between student safety, festive celebrations, and uninterrupted learning, highlighting the importance of regional planning in India’s diverse educational landscape.