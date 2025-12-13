TG SET 2025 Exam Schedule Released: Online Test from 22 to 24

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2025 examination schedule has been officially announced by the concerned authorities. The examination, which serves as a qualifying requirement for Assistant Professor and Lecturer positions, will be conducted in online mode over three consecutive days — on the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th of this month.

According to official information, around 45,000 candidates have registered to appear for the TG SET 2025 examination. To ensure smooth conduct of the test, the examination will be organised at 18 centres across Telangana.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website starting on the 18th. Officials have advised applicants to check their exam centre details and reporting instructions carefully after downloading the admit card.

The examination will be held in two shifts each day, allowing authorities to manage the large number of candidates efficiently. Further instructions regarding exam timing, reporting procedures, and guidelines will be mentioned on the hall ticket.

TG SET is a key eligibility examination for candidates aspiring to pursue teaching careers in higher education institutions across the state.

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