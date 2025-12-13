Lionel Messi India Tour 2025: Hyderabad Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Uppal Stadium Event

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police on Friday issued a detailed traffic advisory in connection with the high-profile football match featuring global icon Lionel Messi, to be attended by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, at Uppal Stadium on Saturday.

Authorities have warned of moderate traffic congestion between 2.00 pm and 11.50 pm, particularly on the Falaknuma–Uppal route via Santoshnagar and the Secunderabad–Uppal route via Habsiguda. Motorists are advised to avoid these stretches and opt for RTC buses or Metro Rail services to ease traffic flow.

Traffic Diversions

To manage vehicular movement, the following diversions will be in place:

Tarnaka to Uppal traffic will be diverted at Habsiguda crossroads towards Nacharam, NFC Rotary, IOCL Cherlapally and Ghatkesar.

Ramanthapur to Uppal traffic will be diverted at Street No. 8 towards Habsiguda crossroads, Nacharam, NFC Rotary, IOCL Cherlapally and Ghatkesar.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu urged commuters to plan their travel in advance, strictly follow traffic diversions and make use of public transport to ensure smooth movement during match hours.

Parking Arrangements

A total of 10 designated parking zones have been arranged:

Nine parking areas for the general public, located within a one-kilometre radius of the stadium:

Habsiguda–Uppal stretch: Penguin, TG IALA, Little Flower Junior College, Municipal Ground

Ramanthapur–Uppal stretch: Jain Parking, Sand Adda, Modern Bakery, Vasu Pharma

One exclusive parking area inside the stadium is reserved for VVIPs, VIPs and authorised pass holders. Vehicles without valid passes will not be allowed beyond the EK Minar and LG Godown check posts.

Parking Instructions Based on Entry Routes

Visitors from LB Nagar should park at Jain Parking, Sand Adda, Eenadu Office or Agarwal Parking.

Those arriving from Habsiguda must use Penguin, TG IALA, Little Flower Junior College or the Municipal Ground.

Visitors from Ramanthapur should take a U-turn at DSL Mall and park at Jain Parking, Sand Adda, Eenadu Office or Agarwal Parking.

Commuters from Uppal Bhagayath can also use Jain, Sand Adda, Eenadu Office or Agarwal Parking facilities.

Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles

Movement of heavy vehicles including lorries, dumpers, earth movers, water tankers, RMC trucks and all categories of trucks will be restricted between 12.00 pm and 11.50 pm.

Heavy vehicles from Ghatkesar towards Uppal will be diverted at the HMDA Uppal Bhagayath entrance towards Nagole and LB Nagar.

Vehicles from LB Nagar towards Uppal will be diverted at the Nagole Metro Rail station U-turn towards Nagole, HMDA Bhagayath, Boduppal, Chengicherla, IOCL Cherlapally or Ghatkesar.

Heavy vehicles from Warangal to Hyderabad via Uppal must use the ORR at Ghatkesar, proceeding via Abdullapurmet, LB Nagar and Dilsukhnagar.

Vehicles from Hyderabad to Warangal via Uppal should proceed through LB Nagar and Hayathnagar, taking the ORR at Abdullapurmet.

The police have appealed to the public for cooperation to ensure a smooth and safe traffic flow during the event.