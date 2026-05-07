Mohan Vadlapatla on M4M: 1 Lakh Reward Offered on Film's Suspense

Key Highlights:

▪️ Vision: Passionate about making cinema with a fresh perspective.

▪️ Genre: "M4M" is a unique suspense thriller.

▪️ Acclaim: Already bagged 15 International Awards (IMDb recognized) before release.

▪️ Release Date: Worldwide theatrical release on May 8.

▪️ Pan-India Presence: Releasing in 5 languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Mohan Vadlapatla, known for producing tasteful Telugu films like Mallepuvvu, Mental Krishna, and Kalavaramaaye Madilo, is making his directorial debut with the suspense thriller M4M (Motive For Murder). Starring American actress Jo Sharma in the lead, the film is set to hit screens worldwide on May 8. Distributed by PVR Inox Pictures in South India, JVEL in North India, and Tekflix overseas, the director sat down with the media to share insights about the project.

Interview Excerpts

Q: What is the story behind the title "M4M"?

Mohan Vadlapatla: The concept of serial killers is quite popular in the US. When we brainstormed the central question—"What is the motive behind this murder?"—the phrase Motive For Murder stuck. We shortened it to M4M for a crisp and catchy title.

Q: Were there challenges in working with a new cast?

Mohan Vadlapatla: I treated every scene like a mini-movie, giving it immense care. The screenplay was meticulously crafted. Although we had a lot of footage, we edited it sharply into a 90-minute Hollywood-style thriller. We didn't even feel the need for an interval, but we included one because Indian audiences are accustomed to it. One specific climax scene, where a character is tied up like a mummy, took half a day to shoot and was quite challenging.

Q: The film is ready for release. Can you share details about the production journey?

Mohan Vadlapatla: Honestly, the release was slightly delayed because we opted for some reshoots. We also wanted a high-energy promo song choreographed by Bhanu Master. We actually shot two versions and scrapped them before finalizing the third version with him. We shot for three and a half days continuously at Sarathi Studios. Initially, we approached OTT platforms, but they suggested a post-theatrical release strategy. That is how the final shape of the film emerged.

Q: What was the main reason for the reshoots?

Mohan Vadlapatla: I wasn't fully satisfied with the first version of the "Who is the Killer" song. I wanted a top-tier choreographer, so we brought Bhanu Master on board. We also had singer Noel perform a rap portion, which turned out brilliantly.

Q: Did reshoots escalate the budget?

Mohan Vadlapatla: Definitely. We worked through night shifts and used 10 different sets over three and a half days. Bhanu Master never compromised on quality, and I gave him a free hand. The final result is fantastic.

Q: The film has been making rounds at international festivals, hasn't it?

Mohan Vadlapatla: Yes, we sent it to various festivals and received about 25–30 awards in total, 15 of which are IMDb-recognized. These include Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Music.

Q: Have you held any premieres yet?

Mohan Vadlapatla: Following the Cannes Film Festival screening, we also held a premiere at IFFI Goa.

Q: You announced a ₹1 Lakh reward for anyone who identifies the killer. Are you serious?

Mohan Vadlapatla: Absolutely. The film releases on May 7 in the US and May 8 in India. I challenge the audience: if you can identify the serial killer, we will put ₹1 Lakh on the table for you. People warned me that since it releases a day early in the US, the secret might leak. But I am confident—even if someone hears a name, they won't be able to guess the logic or the story's twists.

Q: Why a 90-minute runtime? Isn't that risky for Telugu cinema?

Mohan Vadlapatla: I don't think so. Audience trends are shifting. I wanted to follow a Hollywood narrative style without unnecessary filler. We trimmed three hours of footage down to a gripping 90-minute experience.

Q: Tell us about the music. How did you find your composer?

Mohan Vadlapatla: I always look for fresh talent. I found a young composer from Chennai through social media. Despite the language barrier, his understanding of the story was incredible. The background score has already won 5-6 awards.

Q: What is your take on the ongoing theater percentage disputes in the industry?

Mohan Vadlapatla: I have always supported the percentage system; about 98% of producers agree with this. Given the high cost of movie-going and the rise of OTT, a percentage-based sharing model between producers and theater owners is the most sustainable way forward.

Q: Will you continue to make such experimental films in the future?

Mohan Vadlapatla: My career as a producer (with films like Mallepuvu) shows that I don't like to repeat patterns. I am inspired by the work of actors like Tom Hanks and filmmakers who push boundaries. As a maker, I love novelty. M4M is a unique attempt, and I will continue to pick unconventional stories.