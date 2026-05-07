Hyderabad's Gachibowli Gets New Restaurant

A new outlet of the popular food brand Ellipaya Karam was grandly inaugurated in Gachibowli by MP Etela Rajender and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi. The event witnessed the presence of several political leaders and film personalities, creating a festive atmosphere. Among the notable attendees were actress K. Sudha, actors Madhu Damaraju, Mahesh Achanta, Shafi, and director Karthik Dandu, who appreciated the traditional flavors offered at the restaurant.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Etela Rajender said that introducing healthy and traditional Ellipaya Karam cuisine to city residents is commendable and congratulated the management on opening another branch in Gachibowli. MLA Arekapudi Gandhi appreciated the initiative of bringing authentic native flavors to the IT corridor and encouraged the management to continue offering nutritious food while creating employment opportunities.

The newly launched restaurant aims to bring traditional Telugu flavors closer to people in a modern fast-food format. The restaurant offers a wide range of dishes including Ellipaya Karam Chicken Fry, Prawns Ghee Roast, Biryani, and several specialty items.

The management emphasized their commitment to maintaining high standards of hygiene and quality while delivering excellent service to customers. They also announced catering services for all types of events.

Guests expressed confidence that the Ellipaya Karam brand would expand further with more branches in the future, offering tasty and quality food to both youth and families. The grand opening added a new culinary destination for food lovers in the Gachibowli area.