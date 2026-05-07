YSRCP's Bharat Slams Coalition Govt Over Farmer Distress, Pending Dues

YSRCP on Thursday came down heavily on the coalition government, accusing it of neglecting farmers and pushing them into severe distress.

Addressing the media, Rajahmundry former MP Bharat Margani alleged that the government had failed to provide input subsidies to farmers for the past two years. He demanded that the pending dues of Rs 52,000 crore owed to farmers be cleared immediately and claimed that the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme was not being implemented as promised before the elections.

Bharat also criticised the government over housing for the poor, stating that the promise of providing two to three cents of land to beneficiaries remains unfulfilled. He alleged that TIDCO houses continue to lack basic amenities despite beneficiaries being forced to pay EMIs.

He further said that although house sites had been allotted to nearly 25,000 beneficiaries, the government had failed to take the housing scheme forward effectively.

Targeting the government over Pushkaram preparations, Bharath alleged that the recently conducted mock drill appeared to be nothing more than a publicity exercise. He demanded that the government release a white paper detailing the allocation of works related to the Pushkarams.

The former MP also called for an all-party meeting to discuss the arrangements and conduct of the Pushkarams in a transparent manner.