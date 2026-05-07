Lavanya Tripathi: Sathi Leelavathi Will Be a Complete Entertainer

Ahead of the Sathi Leelavathi's film release, actress Lavanya Tripathi interacted with the media and shared several interesting details about the film, her role, pregnancy, and future plans.

Presented by the reputed production house Anandi Arts and produced by Nagamohan under the Durga Devi Pictures banner, the film stars Lavanya Tripathi Konidela and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Tatineni Satya, known for movies like Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and SMS (Shiva Manasulo Shruti). The movie is all set for a grand worldwide release on May 8.

“I have already watched Sathi Leelavathi and I’m extremely happy with the way it has shaped up. I have a lot of confidence in the film. Now we are eagerly waiting to see the audience’s response. During the shooting of this film, I came to know that I was pregnant. However, with the support of the entire team, I was able to complete the shoot smoothly,” Lavanya said.

She further revealed the challenges she faced during the shoot. “After every day of shooting, I used to visit the hospital for regular checkups. Small injuries are quite common during film shoots. When I first heard the story, I narrated it to Varun, but at that time I had no idea that I was pregnant. I didn’t even have any symptoms then. I also understood that the shoot would not be easy. I even lost weight for this role. Looking back now, I really don’t know where I got all that energy and strength from. But going forward, if I know I’m pregnant, I will definitely take a break from shootings,” she shared.

Speaking about her role in the movie, Lavanya said, “I play the role of a director in this film. The entertainment in the movie is fantastic and everyone will thoroughly enjoy the comedy. My manager and I laughed continuously while watching the film. At the same time, there are emotional moments too. Even though the movie carries a meaningful message, it never feels preachy or as if it is trying to lecture the audience.”

Talking about relationships portrayed in the film, she said, “The kind of relationships shown in Sathi Leelavathi do not exist in the outside world, and no woman should ever face such situations in real life. I’m fortunate to have a wonderful husband like Varun. Right now, I’m very happy spending time with my husband and son.”

Lavanya clarified that the filmmakers did not make major changes to the script because of her pregnancy. “There were no major script changes after my pregnancy was confirmed. However, some modifications were made to the action sequences. This is actually the first time I performed action scenes in a movie. There is one sequence where I had to kick someone, and that was a little difficult for me,” she said.

She also thanked Ram Charan for supporting the film. “Ram Charan garu has always been very supportive towards us. He constantly asks if we need any help. We felt very happy when he agreed to launch the trailer. His support gave the film much wider reach and visibility,” she said.

Praising her co-star Dev Mohan, Lavanya said, “Dev Mohan is a wonderful person and a brilliant actor. He has dubbed for his own role in the film. I’m also trying to dub for my own character because it gives me immense satisfaction when I voice my own role.”

Speaking about Megastar Chiranjeevi, she said, “Chiranjeevi garu always encourages all of us immensely. If we invite him for promotions, he will definitely come. We are also planning to show him the trailer soon.”

Lavanya also revealed that she is currently not signing any new projects as she wants to dedicate more time to her family. “At the moment, I only want to spend time with my family. My son keeps me completely occupied, and I have decided to take a short break from films,” she explained.

She further praised senior actors Naresh and VTV Ganesh for their performances in the movie. “Everyone in the film has done a fantastic job. Naresh garu, VTV Ganesh garu and the rest of the cast have delivered highly entertaining performances. The film will keep audiences engaged throughout,” she said.

Addressing comparisons with Kamal Haasan’s classic film Sathi Leelavathi, Lavanya clarified that the two films are entirely different. “Kamal Haasan garu’s Sathi Leelavathi is a classic film and our movie should not be compared to it. However, our film too is a refreshing and highly entertaining family entertainer,” she stated.

Finally, she spoke about the possibility of sharing screen space with her husband Varun Tej in the future. “I would definitely love to act with Varun. Recently, we even listened to a story together. But since we are already together in real life, the story needs to feel very fresh and different for us to appear together on screen. If such a script comes in the future, we will certainly consider it,” Lavanya concluded.

Calling Sathi Leelavathi a refreshing entertainer filled with comedy, emotions, and family drama, Lavanya expressed confidence that the film would appeal to audiences of all age groups.