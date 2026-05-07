Purushaha Releasing Worldwide On May 22 with High Expectations

Purushaha is shaping up to be a hilarious family entertainer with strong commercial appeal. The film introduces Pavan Kalyan Battula as the lead hero, while director Veeru Vulavala helms the project with a perfect blend of humor, emotions, and engaging storytelling aimed at audiences of all age groups. The ensemble cast includes Saptagiri, Vennela Kishore, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Rayancha Kokkura, Vishika, Hasini Sudheer, and Ananth Sriram in pivotal roles. Purushaha is presented by Saraswati Battula and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under the Kalyan Productions banner.

After initially announcing the film for a summer release, the makers have now officially locked May 22nd as the worldwide theatrical release date. The timing works perfectly for the film, as it arrives during the extended summer holiday season, giving it ample opportunity to attract family audiences. Adding to the advantage, the release window currently remains free from major big-ticket competition, which is expected to work in the film’s favor. With the release date now confirmed, the team is gearing up to intensify promotions in the coming days.

Purushaha has already succeeded in creating solid buzz with its innovative promotional strategy. The quirky character introduction posters, entertaining teaser, and amusing glimpses have struck a chord with viewers and sparked curiosity around the film. The songs too have been receiving encouraging responses across digital platforms, steadily increasing the film’s reach and anticipation ahead of release.

On the technical front, the film boasts music composed by Shravan Bharadwaj, cinematography by Satish Muthyala, and editing by Koti, with the team collectively striving to present a colorful and engaging commercial entertainer on the big screen. Expectations are already high and the trailer to be released soon will take them to next level.