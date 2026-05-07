Powerpeta Sundeep Kishan Birthday Glimpse: Powerful

Sundeep Kishan steps in as the lead, with writer-turned-director Krishna Chaitanya taking charge. Marking the actor’s birthday, the makers of Powerpeta dropped a striking new glimpse. 70mm Entertainments, the acclaimed banner headed by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, is gearing up to raise the stakes yet again. Known for backing cinema with heart, grit, and strong storytelling, the production house has officially announced its next ambitious project.

The glimpse opens on a high-voltage note- crowds erupting inside a theatre on first day, first show frenzy. Amid the chaos, the protagonist makes a fiery entry, smoking a cigarette and delivering a commanding dialogue about a lion. He goes on to define the essence of the land and the forces that shape its power. In a whistle-worthy moment, he sets the atmosphere ablaze by hurling crackers at the theatre screen.

Sundeep Kishan appears in a rugged period avatar- stylish shades, vibrant attire, and an intimidating aura. The reveal of his character name, Senapathi Ravi, adds weight, hinting at the dominance and intensity the role carries. His screen presence is explosive, matched by punchy dialogue delivery and raw attitude.

Director Krishna Chaitanya showcases his command in crafting a fierce, larger-than-life character. The elevations hit hard, and the dialogues reinforce his strength as a writer. Even the simple act of lighting a cigarette is turned into a moment of fury, highlighting his directorial finesse.

Cinematographer Madhie captures the period setting with precision, while Mani Sharma’s intense background score amplifies every frame. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad handles the cuts, with production design by Ramakrishna and Monika, and sound design by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan shaping the film’s sonic landscape.

The shoot is currently in progress, with the team successfully wrapping up its first schedule.