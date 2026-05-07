Vega Leela First Look Out, Film to Release in August 2026

The makers of Vega Leela, an upcoming Tollywood project, have unveiled the film’s first-look poster, generating curiosity among movie lovers. The poster, with its striking design, vibrant colour palette and stylish title treatment, has already caught the attention of audiences.

The film is being written and directed by Ghantasala Naga Viswanath. It is being produced under the banners of Splash Color Media Entertainment, Sri Lakshmi Manikarnika Productions, Jashreetha Productions and Rithika Films. The project is backed by producers Sai Kumar Medi and Jaya Venu Babu.

The makers are planning a grand theatrical release for the film in August 2026. The music is being composed by G. V.along with Pawan Charan. Interestingly, this marks Pawan Charan’s debut as a music director. Cinematography for the film is being handled by Dileep Kumar Chinnayya.

With its intriguing first look, Vega Leela has already succeeded in creating buzz among cinephiles. More details regarding the story, cast, teaser and trailer are expected to be revealed soon.