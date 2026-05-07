May 8 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

Investors and traders planning market activities for May 8, 2026, should note that it will be a normal trading day across India. There are no festivals, public events, or special occasions scheduled that would result in a stock market closure.

NSE and BSE to Remain Open

Both the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange are expected to function as per their regular schedule on May 8. Trading in equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments will continue during standard market hours.

No Holiday Listed in Official Calendar

According to the 2026 trading holiday calendar, May 8 is not marked as a holiday for Indian stock exchanges. Stock market holidays are usually declared for major national festivals or significant public occasions, none of which fall on this date.

Any State-Wise Market Holiday?

Unlike banks and schools, stock market holidays are uniform across the country and are not based on state-wise celebrations. Therefore, no individual state holiday affects NSE or BSE operations on May 8.

Online Trading and Settlements to Continue

Investors can continue with:

Equity trading

F&O trading

Mutual fund transactions

Online investments and settlements

without any interruption.

Why Confusion Happens

Questions regarding stock market holidays often arise due to nearby public holidays, weekends, or regional observances. However, May 8 remains a regular business day for financial markets across India.

Final Note

Unless exchanges issue any unexpected notification, trading activities will continue normally on May 8, 2026.

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