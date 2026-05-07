Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2026 Delayed Due to Government Formation

Students awaiting the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu Class 12 results may have to wait a little longer, as reports suggest that the announcement has been postponed due to the ongoing government formation process following the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results were earlier expected to be released around May 8, but administrative procedures linked to the political transition have reportedly slowed the process.

Administrative Approvals Still Pending

Officials indicate that the delay is connected to the change in government after the elections. Since the new administration is yet to fully assume charge, certain approvals and formal clearances required for releasing the results are still pending.

Education department authorities are said to be waiting for directions from the incoming government before making the results public.

Over Eight Lakh Students Affected

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 2 to March 26, with more than eight lakh students appearing for the exams this year.

The uncertainty over the result date has increased anxiety among students and parents, especially as several other state boards have already announced their results.

Results Ready, Official Date Awaited

Despite the delay, sources indicate that the evaluation and result preparation work has already been completed. Authorities are expected to release the results soon after the administrative transition process is finalized.

As of now, no revised official result date has been announced.

How to Check TN HSC Result 2026

Once released, students can access their results online through the official portals:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Steps to Download the Result

Visit the official result website

Click on the “TN HSC Result 2026” link

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

View and download the provisional marks memo

What Students Can Expect

Along with individual scores, the Tamil Nadu board is also expected to release details such as overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and topper information once the results are officially declared.

Students are advised to rely only on official updates and avoid rumours or unverified information circulating on social media.

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