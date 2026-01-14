Kotha Malupu First Look Launched as Sankranti Treat: Akash & Bhairavi Ardhya The Lead Pair

Marking the festive spirit of Sankranti, the makers of Kotha Malupu unveiled the film’s first look, offering audiences a celebratory glimpse into the project. The poster launch has generated early buzz, positioning the film as a fresh rural entertainer with contemporary appeal.

The film introduces Akash, son of popular playback singer Sunitha, as the male lead, while Bhairavi Ardhya plays the female protagonist. Kotha Malupu is produced under the Tadhastu Creations banner, with Shiva Varaprasad Keshanakurthi at the helm and Tati Balakrishna backing the project.

The supporting cast features familiar faces including Raghu Babu, Prudhvi, Prabhavathi, Mahender, DD Srinivas, and Kittayya, all set to play pivotal roles that add depth and humor to the narrative.

Talking about the film, director Shiva Varaprasad Keshanakurthi said the story weaves together romance, suspense, and comedy in equal measure. He noted that the on-screen chemistry between Akash and Bhairavi Ardhya has shaped up well, with the duo portraying a bava–maradala (brother-in-law and sister-in-law) relationship. Releasing the first look during Sankranti, he added, was meant as a festive gift to audiences, while confirming that the film will be ready for release soon.

Producer Tati Balakrishna highlighted that the story unfolds entirely against a village backdrop, promising a refreshing rural flavor. He added that the authentic setting and narrative will offer audiences a distinct cinematic experience. With post-production currently in progress, the makers plan to announce the release date in the near future.

With its rooted rural setting and an engaging blend of romance, suspense, and comedy, Kotha Malupu has struck a positive chord with viewers through its first look. The film has already sparked curiosity and is expected to arrive in theatres soon.