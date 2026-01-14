Allu Arjun–Lokesh Kanagaraj’s AA23 Announced: Mythri Movie Makers Mount a Mammoth Pan-India Project

A massive pan-India spectacle is officially in motion as Allu Arjun teams up with blockbuster director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a high-voltage cinematic venture. The announcement, unveiled through an arresting video, has instantly ignited nationwide buzz, positioning the project as one of the biggest collaborations in contemporary Indian cinema.

Backed by the powerhouse banner Mythri Movie Makers in association with BV Works, the film is mounted on a grand scale. Star producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar are leading the project, with Bunny Vas serving as co-producer alongside Nutty, Sandy, and Swathi. The announcement video’s striking tone and scale have sparked widespread discussion across social media, with fans decoding every frame for clues about the film’s world.

The collaboration brings together Allu Arjun’s unmatched screen charisma and pan-India appeal with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s signature gritty storytelling and stylised action-driven narratives. Adding further weight to the project is the inclusion of musical sensation Anirudh Ravichandran, whose association has amplified expectations to another level.

Tentatively titled AA23, the film is slated to go on floors in August 2026. Sources indicate that the project will showcase Allu Arjun in a completely new and intense avatar, shaped by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s dynamic vision. With a formidable creative team and sky-high expectations, AA23 is already being touted as a landmark cinematic event in the making.