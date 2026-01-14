Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Chiru's Mega Party To Ram Charan, Anil Ravipudi, Venkatesh & Co

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest outing Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues its sensational box-office march. Buoyed by the phenomenal response, Chiranjeevi hosted a celebratory get-together at his Hyderabad residence, transforming the evening into a grand extension of the Sankranthi festivities. The event brought together close family members and key members of the film’s core team, lending the celebration an intimate yet festive vibe.

Among those in attendance were Ram Charan, Venkatesh, director Anil Ravipudi, and producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. The gathering began with a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by a relaxed dinner where warm conversations and laughter dominated the evening.

Chiranjeevi was seen in high spirits, personally expressing his gratitude to everyone involved for contributing to the film’s extraordinary success. The celebration doubled as an early Bhogi and Sankranthi get-together, underscoring both the festive season and the film’s dream run. The strong camaraderie within the team and the roaring box-office performance made the night a memorable one for all present.

The film has crossed the coveted ₹100 crore mark in just two days and has already amassed around ₹120 crore worldwide, cementing its status as a full-fledged blockbuster. With robust collections across India and a strong run overseas, the film is steadily closing in on the $2 million mark in North America.