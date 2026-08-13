2K Lovers (Soul of Love) movie launched

2K Lovers (Soul of Love), Production No. 1 under the MB Production House banner, directed by Rajesh Naidu and produced by Bicchu Naik, Story ,Written by Rasool Bhaay, was officially launched on Sunday with a grand pooja ceremony in the presence of the divine. The film, made as a heart-touching Telangana-set love story, features Mohith Pedada and Shruti Shankar as the lead pair. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Praneeth Reddy, Sapthagiri, Racha Ravi, Motta Rajendran, Ramya Ponduri, Surya, Shivannarayana, Aamani, and others will be seen in key roles. Rasool Bhai has provided the story for the movie.

'Melody Brahma' Mani Sharma, Tanikella Bharani, and V. N. Aditya attended the launch ceremony as chief guests. V. N. Aditya, known for the classic Manasantha Nuvve, sounded the clap for the auspicious first shot, while Mani Sharma directed the first shot ceremonially. Tanikella Bharani handed over the script.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Rajesh Naidu said: “Rasool garu has provided us an exceptional story, a soulful, emotionally charged romance rooted in the spirit of Telangana. It is going to be a complete entertainer through and through. I sincerely thank Mani Sharma garu, Tanikella Bharani garu, and V. N. Aditya garu for attending our film’s launch. I also thank our producer Bicchu Naik garu and Rasool for giving me this opportunity.”

Producer Bicchu Naik said: “I am delighted to launch our MB Productions House today. Rasool has come up with a wonderful story. Rajesh garu's direction is going to be impressive. It is a love story presented in the Telangana dialect, with a narrative and family emotions that audiences have never seen before. The story will stay with the audience even after they leave the theatre and return home. Our movie will be one that touches everyone’s hearts.”

Writer Rasool said: “Thank you to everyone who attended the launch of 2K Lovers, which is being made under MB Productions. We are confident that everyone will appreciate the love story we are going to tell. The story will stay with the audience long after they watch it. Our film will have all kinds of emotions, from love, tears, pain, relationships, to emotional bonds, humor, and more.”

Hero Mohith said: “Thanks to the director and producer for giving me the opportunity to be part of 2K Lovers, which is being made under MB Productions. This is a fresh and unique love story. It will not be like regular films. I am thankful to everyone who gave me the opportunity to be part of such a wonderful film.”

Heroine Shruti Shankar said: “2K Lovers, which is being made under MB Productions, has a lot of emotion. I actually cried as soon as I heard the story. Along with the emotional content, our film will also have plenty of comedy.”

Actor Praneeth said: “My role in 2K Lovers will be something new and different. Thanks to the entire team for giving me this opportunity.”