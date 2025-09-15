Urban Company IPO Allotment Today: Steps to Check Status Online via BSE, NSE, Registrar

The initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company Ltd witnessed massive investor interest, getting subscribed over 103 times during its bidding window from September 10 to 12, 2025.

With the bidding closed, investors are now keenly waiting for the Urban Company IPO allotment status, which is likely to be finalized today, September 15, 2025. The IPO listing is expected on September 17, 2025.

Once the allotment is confirmed, equity shares will be credited into the demat accounts of successful applicants on September 16, while refunds for those who did not secure allotment will also be initiated the same day.

How to Check Urban Company IPO Allotment Status

Investors can check their allotment status online via BSE, NSE, and the IPO registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. Here are the steps:

Through BSE

Visit BSE IPO Status Page

Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type

Choose ‘Urban Company Ltd’ from Issue Name

Enter Application No. or PAN

Verify with captcha and click ‘Search’

Through NSE

Visit NSE IPO Allotment Page

Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Choose ‘Urban Company Limited’ from dropdown

Enter PAN and Application Number

Click ‘Submit’

Through MUFG Intime Registrar

Visit MUFG Intime IPO Status

Select ‘Urban Company Limited’ from the dropdown

Enter details (PAN, App. No., DP ID, or Account No.)

Click ‘Search’

Your allotment status will be displayed instantly.

Urban Company IPO GMP Today

Meanwhile, Urban Company shares continue to show strength in the grey market premium (GMP). Market observers report that the Urban Company IPO GMP today stands at ₹68.5 per share, indicating strong investor demand.

This suggests an estimated listing price of ₹171.5 per share, nearly 66.5% higher than the issue price of ₹103 per share.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. IPO allotment status and GMP (grey market premium) figures are based on publicly available data and market sources. Investors are advised to check the official websites of BSE, NSE, and the IPO registrar for accurate and updated allotment status. Investment in securities markets is subject to market risks; please read all related documents carefully before investing.