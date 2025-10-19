Muhurat Trading 2025: October 20 or 21? BSE Confirms Date for Diwali Session

This year, the traditional Mu­hurat trading session on India’s stock exchanges will take place on Tuesday, October 21, and not on Diwali day, which falls on Monday, October 20. On the festival day itself, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will operate their regular trading hours from 9 a.m. to 3 : 30 p.m., while the special Mu­hurat session will occur on the following day.

According to the exchanges’ circular, the Mu­hurat window will run from 1 : 45 p.m. to 2 : 45 p.m. on Tuesday, preceded by a pre-open session from 1 : 30 p.m. to 1 : 45 p.m. This timing is a departure from past years, when the one-hour session was typically held in the evening. On this day, the market will remain closed except for the one-hour trading window, making it a symbolic start to Samvat 2082 and a moment for investors to participate in a time-honoured ritual supporting long-term investing.

Past data show that the Nifty 50 index has ended in positive territory during each of the last five Mu­hurat sessions from 2020 to 2024, with gains ranging from 0.40 per cent to 0.90 per cent. Despite the token nature of the session, its significance lies in tradition and sentiment rather than volume.

With the new timing in place, investors are encouraged to plan accordingly. Trading during this hour comes with standard settlement obligations, so participation must be treated like any other market day. For those looking to mark Diwali with a long-term stock investment, this is the time to act.