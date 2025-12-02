December 2025 Stock Market Holidays: NSE and BSE Shut for Nine Days This Month

Investors preparing for year end trading can expect a largely uninterrupted month in December 2025, with the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange announcing only one official market holiday. According to the trading calendar, the equity markets will remain closed on December 25 on account of Christmas. Other than this single holiday, the exchanges will function normally on all weekdays.

As usual, markets will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays. This brings the total number of non trading days in December to nine, including weekends. Traders will still have twenty two active trading sessions available through the month.

For retail and institutional investors, this means settlement cycles, order planning and year end portfolio adjustments can take place without major disruption. The final month of the year often sees cautious yet active participation as traders look to close positions, carry forward strategies or rebalance portfolios before January.

Commodity and derivatives segments typically follow the same holiday pattern as the equity markets. This ensures uniformity across trading platforms and helps investors plan their moves in advance.

With only one festive closure in December, the market calendar remains smooth and predictable. Traders are advised to keep an eye on exchange announcements for any last minute updates, but as of now, the schedule offers stability for those wrapping up their financial strategies for 2025.